1 killed, 6 wounded in overnight clashes in crowded Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Palestinian officials say one person has been killed and six others wounded during clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
National & World News
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

BEIRUT (AP) — Overnight clashes Sunday in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon left 1 dead and 6 others wounded, Palestinian officials said.

The clashes took place as Palestinian factions in Ein el-Hilweh cracked down on militant Islamist groups and fugitives seeking shelter in the camp's overcrowded neighborhoods. In 2017, Palestinian factions engaged in almost a week of fierce clashes with a militant organization affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group.

The Palestinian officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the clashes broke out after an unknown gunman tried to assassinate Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil, killing a companion of his instead.

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, six people were wounded in the clashes, including two children.

Factions used assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the overcrowded camp, as ambulances zoomed through its narrow streets to take the wounded to the hospital.

The clashes have mostly stopped, though state media said there was still sporadic sniper fire.

Several residents fled the crossfire to nearby neighborhoods in the camp.

Ein el-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and clashes are not uncommon. The U.N. says it is home to some 55,000 people.

It was established in 1948 to host Palestinians displaced by Israeli forces during the establishment of Israel.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

A backyard farm in College Park offers its neighbors fresh, free food

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BeltLine Inc. business office aims for 60 new ventures on the trails

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians
20h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
18h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
The Latest

Credit: AP

An overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1 and temporarily closes an airport
30m ago
High winds stall efforts to tow a burning cargo ship packed with cars off northern Dutch...
37m ago
New Zealand out of Women's World Cup following 0-0 draw with Switzerland as Swiss advance
52m ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top