1 killed, 32 injured in collision of bus and SUV on Los Angeles area freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person was killed and 32 people were injured, including two critically, when a tour bus and a sport utility vehicle collided on a Los Angeles area freeway early Sunday, officials said.

The lone occupant of the SUV died after the vehicle became engulfed in flames following the crash just after 5 a.m. in the Hacienda Heights area, about 20 miles (32 km) east of downtown LA, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

CHP Officer Zachary Salazar said 32 people were taken to hospitals, including the two in critical condition. He said the remaining people transported had injuries ranging from moderate to minor.