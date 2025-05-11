Nation & World News
Nation & World News

1 killed, 32 injured in collision of bus and SUV on Los Angeles area freeway

Authorities say one person was killed and 32 people were injured when a tour bus and an SUV collided on a Los Angeles area freeway
Updated 20 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person was killed and 32 people were injured, including two critically, when a tour bus and a sport utility vehicle collided on a Los Angeles area freeway early Sunday, officials said.

The lone occupant of the SUV died after the vehicle became engulfed in flames following the crash just after 5 a.m. in the Hacienda Heights area, about 20 miles (32 km) east of downtown LA, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

CHP Officer Zachary Salazar said 32 people were taken to hospitals, including the two in critical condition. He said the remaining people transported had injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the SUV became disabled for unknown reasons in a lane and the tour bus then collided with the rear of the SUV, the CHP said. After the impact, the bus veered to the right across all lanes and collided with the guardrail along the shoulder, the news release said.

There was significant damage to the front of the bus, including a shattered windshield. The LA County Fire Department said the fire did not spread to the bus.

Salazar said 63 people were aboard the bus, including the driver. He said 31 people were able to leave the scene in a separate bus.

The bus was headed from a casino outside of Los Angeles to the Koreatown neighborhood of the city, officials said.

This image provided by KABC-TV shows a crashed tour bus after colliding with a sport utility vehicle, Sunday, May 11, 2025 in Los Angeles. (KABC-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by KABC-TV shows a crashed tour bus after colliding with a sport utility vehicle, Sunday, May 11, 2025 in Los Angeles. (KABC-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by KABC-TV shows police working near a crashed sport utility vehicle after it collided with a tour bus, Sunday, May 11, 2025 in Los Angeles. (KABC-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Rangers' Josh Jung hits two-run homer for mom while facing brother Jace on Mother's Day

15m ago

Zelenskyy hopes for ceasefire with Russia and challenges Putin to meet him in Turkey 'personally'

16m ago

Albanians vote in election after a campaign dominated by uphill efforts to join the EU

24m ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.