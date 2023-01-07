ajc logo
X

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Hollywood Walk of Fame

National & World News
1 hour ago
Police say a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday near the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said.

KTLA-TV reported that a gunman opened fire as the men left a building at 1:20 am. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.

Many people were in the area when the shooting occurred, said police Detective Sean Kinchla.

“Hollywood is a very busy place, especially at nighttime hours,” Kinchla said. “You have clubs getting out, restaurants open and there were a lot of people in the area.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Uga, Georgia’s beloved mascot, not making Los Angeles trip for championship game20h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Photo released of truck involved in hit-and-run that killed boy, 9, in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court
18h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds

Credit: Rick Scuteri

Making the case for TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship game
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old 'red flag for the country'
2m ago
UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings
6m ago
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
18h ago
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
20h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top