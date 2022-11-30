BreakingNews
Second child dies after 17th Street bridge shooting
ajc logo
X

1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid

National & World News
By CIARÁN GILES, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
Spain’s Interior Ministry says police are investigating reports of a small blast at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police are investigating reports of a small blast at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement to media, the ministry said police were told an employee at the embassy was slightly injured while handling a letter.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said that the embassy in Madrid received an envelope as part of a mail delivery.

“During a check, the envelope exploded in the hands of the embassy’s manager,” Nikolenko told The Associated Press. “The manager received light injuries, he was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical assistance. His life isn’t in danger.”

Other embassy staff weren’t hurt, he said.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry said the Ukrainian ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, told Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares in a phone conversation that it had been a letter bomb addressed to him but which was opened by an embassy worker.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba quickly ordered the strengthening of the security of all Ukrainian embassies. He also asked his Spanish counterpart to take urgent measures to investigate the attack.

“Whoever stands behind staging this explosion, they won’t succeed in scaring Ukrainian diplomats or halting their daily efforts to strengthen Ukraine and counter the Russian aggression,” Nikolenko said.

The ministry said the worker went unassisted to a health center. Spanish National Television said he was later released.

The National Police told the AP they received a call from the Ukrainian embassy at 1:20 p.m. that a letter had burst into flames while being handled by an employee.

National Police deployed officers to the embassy, set up a perimeter around the area, and its TEDAX bomb squad was working at the site, located in a northeastern part of Madrid.

____

Associated Press writers Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, contributed to this report.

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Runoff for US Senate will cost Georgia taxpayers millions of dollars
1h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Bradley’s Buzz: The obstacles facing Brent Key at Georgia Tech
4h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Bradley’s Buzz: The obstacles facing Brent Key at Georgia Tech
4h ago

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta to further limit access to Sky Clubs amid crowding, long lines
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rick Bowmer

US officials say 2 more places will test sewage for polio
5m ago
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
7m ago
Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs
8m ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top