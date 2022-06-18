ajc logo
X

1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse

This photo provided by the Philadelphia Fire Dept., emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building that caught fire then collapsed early Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department said “several” firefighters and a city inspector became trapped when a building collapsed during a fire response early Saturday, with more than one person still under the rubble hours later. (Philadelphia Fire Dept. via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the Philadelphia Fire Dept., emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building that caught fire then collapsed early Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department said “several” firefighters and a city inspector became trapped when a building collapsed during a fire response early Saturday, with more than one person still under the rubble hours later. (Philadelphia Fire Dept. via AP)

National & World News
Updated 51 minutes ago
Philadelphia fire officials say one firefighter has died following a building collapse early Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed early Saturday, fire officials said.

The fallen firefighter was not immediately identified, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran.

The building had caught fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Murphy said. The fire had been put out, but then the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m.

Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections had been rescued from the rubble. Murphy said they were in stable condition at hospitals.

Numerous firefighters were at the scene as the rescue effort unfolded, and some were seen hugging or wiping tears from their eyes, multiple news outlets reported.

“You can’t predict this,” Murphy told reporters at a news conference. “This was just a catastrophic accident that has really hurt our department.”

Editors' Picks
Two Georgia high school graduates to compete in National High School Musical Theatre...
Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
13h ago
On Father’s Day, let me tell you about my dad
16h ago
GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care?
The Latest
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
13m ago
Biden's optimism collides with mounting political challenges
14m ago
Celia, Blas weaken, but still bring heavy rain, surf
15m ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top