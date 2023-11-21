1 dead, others believed missing in Alaska landslide, authorities say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — At least one person has died and others are believed missing following a large landslide that covered a highway near a remote community in southeast Alaska during the night, authorities said Tuesday.

The slide occurred about 9 p.m. Monday near Wrangell, an island community of more than 2,000 people about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Juneau, Alaska State Troopers said.

A preliminary survey determined three homes were in the direct path of the slide, the first responders started a quick search for survivors, the troopers said in a statement.