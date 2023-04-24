1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

“They ordered him to drop the gun, which he did, and they took him into custody,” Porter said.

Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of Monday after lifting the lockdown order. A person who answered the phone at the university’s public safety office Monday referred questions to police.

Porter said that weeks before the shooting, students and staff at Rose State College had completed an exercise about what to do in the event of an active shooter.

“Things got locked down real quick,” Porter said. “I just think they did a fantastic job listening to the school and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on.”