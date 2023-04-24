X

1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 25 minutes ago
Police say one person was shot and killed at a small Oklahoma college and that a suspect in custody after school officials told students to shelter in place

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — A man shot and killed another man Monday at Rose State College in Oklahoma, according to police, who reported no other injuries after the campus was briefly put on lockdown.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the men were “acquainted through a domestic situation,” but did not elaborate on exactly what their relationship was or what led to the shooting. He also did not say if either man was a student or staff member at the school.

The campus has about 13,000 students and is just outside Oklahoma City.

Video showed crime scene tape around the humanities building in the center of Rose State College and multiple law enforcement agencies on the campus.

Porter said the victim was shot one time and that the suspect was confronted by officers who work on campus.

“They ordered him to drop the gun, which he did, and they took him into custody,” Porter said.

Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of Monday after lifting the lockdown order. A person who answered the phone at the university’s public safety office Monday referred questions to police.

Porter said that weeks before the shooting, students and staff at Rose State College had completed an exercise about what to do in the event of an active shooter.

“Things got locked down real quick,” Porter said. “I just think they did a fantastic job listening to the school and everybody staying down and not panicking because we didn’t know what was going on.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: FOX NEWS/CNN

Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson departures roil cable news universe2h ago

GHSA’s staff undergoes change with hiring of Lane, Russell
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Forsyth County elementary school teacher fired, arrested on child porn charges
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention
9h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention
9h ago

Credit: AP

Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
44m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Silenced Montana trans lawmaker upholds stance in dispute
7m ago
'Jackass' star Bam Margera charged with punching brother
9m ago
Biden's 2024 campaign has been hiding in plain sight
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
Gridlock Guy: What to do when your vehicle is stopped by breakdown or accident
UGA baseball headlines near perfect weekend for spring sports
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top