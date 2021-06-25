1 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the damage-hit region on Friday.
Marek Babisz, deputy mayor of Hrusky, told Czech public radio half of his town was almost completely destroyed.
“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation any more, only walls remained from what were houses. There’re injured, it’s really terrible.”
A house is damaged house after a tornado hit the village of Moravska Nova Ves in the Hodonin district, South Moravia, Czech Republic, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. A rare tornado hit towns and villages in southeast part of the country, injuring some 150 people and damaging hundreds of houses. Some 200 police officers have been deployed in the region to help the rescue workers. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP)
