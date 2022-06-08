1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits school group in Berlin

The driver was apparently detained by passers-by and then arrested swiftly by a police officer who was near the scene, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether the man deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Police later tweeted that the driver was a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lived in Berlin.

Spranger said posters were found in the man's car “in which he expressed views about Turkey."

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said she was “deeply shocked" by the incident but cautioned against drawing premature conclusions.

“Before speculating, I think it's important at this stage to really let the police and fire service conduct their investigation,” the mayor said. “We want the greatest possible transparency, but we also want reliable information.”

Giffey said the crash brought "terrible memories" of a truck attack more than five years at the nearby Breitscheidplatz square. An Islamic extremist drove into a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

