ajc logo
X

1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits school group in Berlin

Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

National & World News
By GEIR MOULSON and FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities say a teacher was killed and nine people were seriously injured after a man drove a car into a German school group standing in a popular Berlin shopping district

BERLIN (AP) — A man drove a car into a German school group standing in a popular Berlin shopping district Wednesday, killing a teacher and seriously injuring nine people, authorities said.

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

Berlin's top security official, Iris Spranger, said the woman killed was a teacher on a school trip with students from the central German state of Hesse.

Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.

The driver was apparently detained by passers-by and then arrested swiftly by a police officer who was near the scene, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether the man deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Police later tweeted that the driver was a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lived in Berlin.

Spranger said posters were found in the man's car “in which he expressed views about Turkey.”

American-British actor John Barrowman, who was in a nearby store with his partner at the time of the crash, described the scene as “carnage.” Large numbers of police and first responders were at the scene, he said.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said she was “deeply shocked" by the incident and that authorities were keeping an open mind about possible motives.

Giffey said the crash brought "terrible memories" of a truck attack more than five years at the nearby Breitscheidplatz square. An Islamic extremist drove into a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.

___

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey visits the scene where a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey visits the scene where a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined ShapeCaption
Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey visits the scene where a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial18h ago
Farewell, readers: Longtime writer and critic is pushing back his plate
2h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
4h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
18h ago
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings
18h ago
Southern Baptist leaders act to address news of sex abuse in churches
6h ago
The Latest
Ikea Norway offers help with baby names after COVID-19 boom
10m ago
Spain grants nationality to ‘stateless’ girl
14m ago
Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts hemisphere leaders
14m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top