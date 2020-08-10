1 dead, 6 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

While the cause wasn’t immediately clear, The Baltimore Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks have become much more frequent, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility’s reports to federal authorities. The Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. has thousands of miles of obsolete pipes that need to be replaced, an effort that would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades, the newspaper said.

BGE spokeswoman Linda Foy said Monday afternoon that the utility was still working to shut off a gas main in the area.

“Once we make the area safe, we can then begin to make repairs and to also understand what happened,” Foy said.

Glover, 56, and her 77-year-old father, Moses Glover, were at home when the massive explosion shook their house, knocking over a fan and some of her DVDs.

“I jumped up to see what was going on. I looked out the bathroom window and there was a house on the ground,” she said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

Neighbors scrambled toward the rubble, calling out for survivors. Kevin Matthews, who lives on the block, told The Sun that he could hear trapped children shouting: “Come get us! We’re stuck!” Firefighters and police officers then showed up and took over.

Barry Leventhal, whose warehouse equipment business is about 150 feet (46 meters) from the blast site, said he was in his warehouse when the explosion erupted and shook his building, damaging lights and a concrete wall.

Leventhal ran into an office to check on his son-in-law. Fortunately, none of the company’s 10 employees was injured.

“We thought a plane crashed or something. We couldn’t figure it out,” said Leventhal, the owner of Everything Warehouse.

BGE asked the Maryland Public Service Commission to approve a new gas system infrastructure and a cost recovery mechanism in late 2017 to pay for upgrades.

“Founded in 1816, BGE is the oldest gas distribution company in the nation. Like many older gas systems, a larger portion of its gas main and services infrastructure consists of cast iron and bare steel – materials that are obsolete and susceptible to failure with age," the PSC wrote in a 2018 order approving a modernization plan.

When aging pipes fail, then tend to make headlines. Last year, a gas explosion ripped the façade off a Maryland office complex in Columbia, affecting more than 20 businesses. No one was injured in the explosion, which happened early on a Sunday morning. In 2016, a gas main break forced the evacuation of the Baltimore County Circuit Courthouse. Under Armour Inc. had to evacuate its Baltimore office after a gas main break in 2012.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said he needs “the entire city of Baltimore right now to focus on hopeful prayers for those individuals that have been impacted by this.”

“I want everybody in the city really to rally around those individuals that are still fighting for their lives,” he said at a news conference.

___

Associated Press contributors include Mike Kunzelman in Silver Spring, Brian Witte in Annapolis, and Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia.

___

This story has been corrected to show that a quote about BGE being the “oldest gas distribution company in the nation” was written by the Maryland Public Service Commission, not BGE.

Baltimore City Fire Department carries a person out from the debris after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Authorities guide a person after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

The inside of a home across the street is damaged after an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Authorities walk among the piles of debris from an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The "major gas explosion" that involved three houses at Labyrinth and Reistertown roads has left multiple people, including children, trapped according to the Baltimore Fire Department. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

People gather outside an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

People gather outside an explosion site in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The "major gas explosion" that involved three houses at Labyrinth and Reistertown roads has left multiple people, including children, trapped according to the Baltimore Fire Department. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Clothing hangs in a tree in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Rescue officials work near the rubble in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

