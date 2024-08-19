1 dead and 6 missing after luxury superyacht sinks in storm off Sicily

ROME (AP) — A luxury superyacht carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather early Monday. One body was found, six people remain missing and 15 people were rescued, authorities said.

The ship had overturned around 5 a.m. off the port of Porticello, where it was apparently anchored. It had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers, including British, American and Canadian nationalities, the Italian coast guard said. Local media said a sudden fierce storm, including tornados over water known as waterspouts, had battered the area overnight but skies were clear and seas calm by Monday morning.

The 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged “Bayesian,” was known for its unusually single 75-meter (246-feet) mast, one of the world’s tallest made of aluminum. The online sites list it for charter for up to 195,000 euros (about $215,000) a week.