ajc logo
X

1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

National & World News
Updated 54 minutes ago
Police say one person is confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

Police said “this is not an active shooter situation.”

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

Editors' Picks
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp15h ago
Braves World Series champion Dwight Smith dies at 58
14h ago
Microsoft’s campus in Atlantic Station sold to global investment firm
22h ago
Gwinnett deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail arrested, fired
13h ago
Gwinnett deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail arrested, fired
13h ago
Explore the 1864 Battle of Atlanta in Saturday’s ePaper
59m ago
The Latest
Flash flood kills at least 21 people in southern Iran
12m ago
Newport Folk Festival includes stage powered by bicycles
23m ago
Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump
28m ago
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
21h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top