1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility

Police asked anyone with information about Patterson’s whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him.

Atlanta police said a vehicle that was stolen a few blocks away from the shooting Wednesday afternoon has been recovered in suburban Cobb County, though officials did not say whether that was the vehicle they believe Patterson had stolen.

“This is a very active search,” Schierbaum said. “We’re following up on credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County, as well as some here in the city.”

Schierbaum added that Patterson’s family is “being cooperative” with investigators.

In a statement, the U.S. Coast Guard said Patterson had joined the service in 2018 and was discharged from active duty in January. He was an electrician’s mate second class at the time.

Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Shortly after the shooting, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia took to the Senate floor to decry gun violence and to urge his colleagues to advance gun reform.

“There have been so many mass shootings ... that, tragically, we act as if this is routine,” Warnock said during a 12-minute speech. "We behave as if this is normal. It is not normal."

The Atlanta pastor added: “I shudder to say it, but the truth is, in a real sense, it's only a matter of time that this kind of tragedy comes knocking on your door.”

This story has been corrected to show that one of the surviving victims was 39, not 29.

Associated Press writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta and Tara Copp in Washington contributed to this report.

