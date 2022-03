1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.

Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”

“Our staff and students," he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”

Parizek said he didn’t know whether the victims, who all appeared to be teenagers, were students. Their names weren't immediately released.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.

“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”

Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.

“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

Caption Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Caption An evidence marker lies next to a bullet casing as police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes