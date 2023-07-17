1 dead, 1 critically injured after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort

National & World News
5 hours ago
X
Canadian police say one person has died and another is critically injured after they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort

MONTREAL (AP) — One person died and another was critically injured when they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola Sunday at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, authorities said.

Quebec provincial police said the crash occurred shortly before noon when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 105 kilometers (65 miles) northwest of Montreal.

Police said in an email that the other passenger was taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the major crimes division were sent to the scene.

The Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the accident, but said in a post on Facebook that activities at the mountain were suspended after the accident.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hampton Police Department

Suspect shot and killed after allegedly killing 4 in quiet Hampton subdivision2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

A celebration of life fit for a King | Remembering Christine King Farris
6h ago

Credit: AP

Braves routed by White Sox, lose first series since May
4h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, Gathering Spot dispute among founders spills into open
6h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, Gathering Spot dispute among founders spills into open
6h ago

It’s unclear how much ‘unborn dependent’ tax benefit affects Georgia revenue
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China's economy grew a lower than expected 6.3% in the second quarter, as post-COVID...
13m ago
Farm fields don't just feed us. They store carbon. But a big question is how much
24m ago
Mexico beats Panama 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup final as Giménez scores 88th-minute goal
35m ago
Featured

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top