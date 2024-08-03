1 child killed after wind gust sends bounce house airborne at baseball game

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — One child was killed and another was injured after a wind gust blew a bounce house into the air at a baseball game in Maryland on Friday night, local officials said.

Local emergency personnel received a call in Waldorf, Maryland, at about 9:21 p.m. Friday from the Regency Furniture Stadium reporting that a moon bounce house became airborne because of a wind gust while children were inside.

At the time, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs minor league baseball team was playing a game, and "the moon bounce was carried approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field," according to a news release from the Charles County government posted on its website.