1 arrested in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen

A firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting was found at his home. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators say there was the small audience for that showing of the movie.

"I'm being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing," Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV.

“We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all,” Kouroubacalis said.