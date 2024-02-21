1 arrested after setting off 'mortar-type firework' near Southern California shopping center

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — One person was arrested Tuesday after allegedly setting off a “mortar-type firework” near a Southern California shopping center, police said.

Reports of an explosion at The Village at Tustin Legacy prompted authorities to evacuate several businesses, including Chipotle, said Eric Davidson, a spokesperson for Regency Centers, which owns and operates The Village. There were no injuries and there was no damage to the shopping mall.

Tustin Police Lt. Matt Nunley said one person was taken into custody after a witness reported smoke and someone walking away from the scene. Police didn't release information about the suspect.