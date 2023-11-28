Musical tributes begin at Emory

At noon, an hour before Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service was set to start at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University’s campus, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra began to play “Adagio in G Minor.”

The “Gathering Music” quieted the crowd that had used the time to catch up and visit with each other. Playing and performing many of Mrs. Carter’s favorite hymns and standards - which she picked out — The Orchestra’s Chamber Chorus sang “Amazing Grace” and “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” among others. Read the program from Rosalynn Carter’s service