Mueller will take students behind decision-making process of Russia inquiry

The announcement of the course is likely to revive curiosity around the Russian inquiry, which Trump repeatedly derided as a “witch hunt” and of which Mueller has seldom spoken publicly. He was a reluctant witness during a closely watched congressional hearing in July 2019, where he testified for nearly seven hours, giving many clipped answers and largely not straying from his report’s conclusions.

Last summer, Mueller wrote an opinion essay for The Washington Post the day after Trump commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone, a political operative. In the essay, Mueller defended the prosecution of Stone for federal crimes as part of the Russia inquiry.

“We made every decision in Stone’s case, as in all our cases, based solely on the facts and the law and in accordance with the rule of law,” Mueller wrote.

Zebley told the University of Virginia the course instructors would rely on public records to explain the path of the investigation.

After the inquiry ended, Mueller, Zebley and Quarles left the Justice Department and returned to the private law firm WilmerHale in Washington, where they are partners. Goldstein is now a partner at the firm Cooley in Washington. Mueller and Zebley are both alumni of the University of Virginia’s law school.

All four lawyers had notable careers at the Justice Department and said they were looking forward to sharing those experiences with students, according to the university.

“I look forward to engaging with the students this fall,” Mueller said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.