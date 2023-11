After the conclusion of the Atlanta memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, her casket was placed in the hearse for the next part of her final journey. The motorcade is en route to her hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. Afterwards, Rosalynn Carter will be buried in front of the Carters’ house in a private ceremony on their longtime property.