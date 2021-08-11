More than 59,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

The recalled products have “P-2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the statement. The recalled products include 5-ounce packages of Dutch Farms chicken with broccoli and cheese; Milford Valley chicken with broccoli & cheese; Kirkwood raw stuffed chicken, broccoli and cheese; Kirkwood raw stuffed chicken Cordon Bleu; and 10-ounce packages of Milford Valley chicken Cordon Bleu, according to the statement.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the department said in a statement. The items should be thrown away or returned, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said in the statement.

Nine people in the outbreak are in Illinois, seven are in New York, and the rest are in Minnesota, Indiana, Nevada, Michigan, Connecticut and Arizona, according to the CDC. “Investigators are working to determine if there are additional products that may be linked to illness,” it said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.