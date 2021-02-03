More Free Streaming Options May Be Coming to Your Local Library

The report also says that many public libraries are reducing their DVD budgets and investing in streaming video instead.

How To Stream Movies Through Your Local Library

Here’s how to check out streaming content through Kanopy and another library-based service, Hoopla.

Kanopy

Kanopy home screen featuring popular free online movies from your library

Go to Kanopy.com, and click the Find Your Library or Find Your University buttons to see your access options. The service says it is available in more than 4,000 locations across the country.

Team Clark member Nick, who has reviewed Kanopy , says: “The biggest hurdle to climb with Kanopy is acquiring your free access. Unlike most of the free streaming services that we’ve reviewed, which make signing up for accounts optional and the content easy to access, Kanopy requires a little bit of legwork on the front end.”

Hoopla

Hoopla digital library

Another free streaming service that caters to libraries is Hoopla, which allows you to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and more for free.

It’s available through more than 1,500 libraries across the United States and Canada. Once you sign up, Hoopla will use your location to find the closest participating library. Then, it will prompt you to enter your library card to get started.

If it’s not offered at a location near you, you can contact your local library and ask them to partner with Hoopla.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to saving money, which Team Clark is all about, the future looks bright for free streaming options, thanks to libraries.

Keep in mind that a lot of your free streaming access will be determined by what device and accessories you’re using.

Looking to watch some great movie and TV content at no cost? Here are the best free streaming services.

