More Free Streaming Options May Be Coming to Your Local Library

A recent survey conducted by Kanopy, a free streaming service that partners with public libraries and universities, indicates that your local library may soon become a viable option for accessing streaming content — if it isn't already!
Report: Libraries Set To Expand Streaming Options
- 54.5% of public libraries currently offer more than one streaming video service.
- More than 71% predict streaming video budgets to grow over the next three years.
Download and read the free report from Kanopy.com.
How To Stream Movies Through Your Local Library
Here’s how to check out streaming content through Kanopy and another library-based service, Hoopla.
Kanopy
Go to Kanopy.com, and click the Find Your Library or Find Your University buttons to see your access options. The service says it is available in more than 4,000 locations across the country.
Hoopla
Another free streaming service that caters to libraries is Hoopla, which allows you to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and more for free.
Final Thoughts
When it comes to saving money, which Team Clark is all about, the future looks bright for free streaming options, thanks to libraries.
Looking to watch some great movie and TV content at no cost? Here are the best free streaming services.
More Streaming Resources From Clark.com:
