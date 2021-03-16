Moderna begins testing COVID vaccine in babies, young children

The children will be followed for a year, to look for side effects and measure antibody levels that will help researchers determine whether the vaccine is effective. The antibody levels will be the main indicator, but the researchers will also look for coronavirus infections, with or without symptoms.

Wohl said the study appeared well designed and likely to be efficient, but he questioned why the children were to be followed for only one year, when adults in Moderna’s study are followed for two years. He also said he was somewhat surprised to see the vaccine being tested in children so young this soon.

Moderna COVID vaccine is shown to be safe, will likely be approved

“Should we learn first what happens in the older kids before we go to the really young kids?” Wohl asked.

Most young children do not become very ill from COVID, he said, although some develop a severe inflammatory syndrome that can be life threatening.

Johnson & Johnson has also said it would test its coronavirus vaccine in babies and young children after testing it first in older children.

Pfizer-BioNTech is testing its vaccine in children ages 12-15 and has said it plans to move to younger groups; the product is already authorized for use in those 16 and older in the United States.

Last month, AstraZeneca began testing its vaccine in Britain in children 6 years and older.