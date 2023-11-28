Memorial service begins

The memorial service began at roughly 1:25 p.m., nearly half an hour behind schedule.
A military color guard and Carter’s grandchildren led Carter’s flower-draped wooden casket into Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church as “Oh How I Love Jesus” played in the background.
All five living current and former first ladies stood in the front row of the church, along with President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton.
Former President Jimmy Carter was wheeled into the front row at roughly 1:28 p.m., with what appeared to be a quilt laid across his lap. He was flanked by his adult children.
The roughly 2,000 people in attendance stood as the processional was led onto the stage as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus sang “America the Beautiful.”
About the Author