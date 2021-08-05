Megachurch co-founder charged in child sexual abuse case

In 2014, an Australian royal commission into institutional responses to child sexual abuse found that Houston had failed to alert police after his father, Frank Houston, confessed to him in 1999 of sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy decades earlier.

“I confronted him. He went extremely dry in the mouth and said, ‘Yes, these things did happen,’” Brian Houston said, according to transcripts.

The royal commission’s final report found that “despite Pastor Brian Houston’s evidence that he had no doubt that his father’s conduct was criminal, he made no attempt to report his father to the police at the time the confession was made to him.”

Houston said during the royal commission hearings that he had suspended his father from preaching at the church but had not reported his behavior because the victim had asked him not to, a claim that the victim has vehemently denied.

Frank Houston established Sydney Christian Life Centre in 1977, which later merged with Hills Christian Life Centre, founded by Brian, to become Hillsong.

The church surged in popularity in the United States and around the world, attracting celebrities and young people with music and a style of preaching that emphasized positivity.

The ideal Hillsong sermon “leaves people feeling better about themselves than they came,” Houston said in his guidelines for church leaders in Australia.

That approach — known as “seeker sensitive” — has earned Hillsong a large following in urban areas including New York, where stars such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Kevin Durant have gathered at popular concert venues to participate in its Sunday services.

But scandal is not new to the church.

In November, Houston fired Carl Lentz, the head pastor of the New York branch, for “leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures,” as Houston wrote in an email to churchgoers. Lentz later confessed on Instagram that he had been unfaithful in his marriage.

Houston, who is usually based in Sydney, was granted a rare coronavirus travel exemption to leave Australia this year. He has recently conducted services in Mexico and is believed to be residing in the United States with his wife.

His father died in 2004 and was never charged.

