Matthew McConaughey, governor of Texas? Voters seem all right with idea

“I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role?” he said on a podcast. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”

His fortunes in the new poll were particularly good among independents, 44% of whom said they would support him and only 18% of whom said they would back the governor, a Republican.

Yet Abbott’s job approval rating was healthy, with 50% of voters giving him positive marks and 36% negative. Fifty-four percent said he had responded well to the state’s power failure crisis, driven by strong support from Republicans; independents tilted away from him here, with 50% saying he had handled it badly and 43% saying he responded well, the poll found.

The survey was conducted from April 6-13 among 1,126 registered Texas voters, using a mixed-mode approach that included live phone interviews as well as online polling through the Dynata database.