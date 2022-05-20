Massachusetts health officials , and CDC investigate monkeypox case.Massachusetts health officials are working alongside the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...... to investigate a case of monkeypox, the agency said May 18.Officials say a strain of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Massachusetts man who had recently traveled to Canada.The man is currently hospitalized and in stable condition at Massachusetts General Hospital.The patient was placed in an airborne infection isolation unit on May 12.This patient, fortunately, is doing quite well now, although did have, have symptoms that require the hospitalization. , Dr. Erica Shenoy, associate chief of the Infection Control Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, via CNN.Officials are unsure how the patient became infected, though they say “that historically, this has been a very rare disease, with very rare transmission around the world.".What we have seen in the United Kingdom, in Spain and in Europe has been novel and that gives us cause for concern ... , Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, via CNN.... but, I think appropriately, people should not be afraid of monkeypox right now. , Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, via CNN.Monkeypox is an unlikely but dangerous infection. It has much in common with the now-eradicated smallpox virus