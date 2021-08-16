Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Sen. Raphael Warnock

Mia Eisner-Grynberg, a lawyer for Florea, declined to comment Monday.

Warnock’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The runoff election victory for Warnock, and that of Jon Ossoff, a fellow Georgia Democrat, effectively cemented control of the U.S. Senate for Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker in the 50-50 chamber.

Florea posted his violent comments on Parler, a social networking app popular with conservatives, under the name, “LoneWolfWar.” A day before a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, Florea, who was not in Washington, posted on Parler that everyone needed to “come to an agreement” and “go armed” to the Capitol so they “could take back Washington,” according to court records.

Minutes later, Florea wrote that Jan. 6 could become “the day the war kicks off,” adding that he was “definitely slicing a throat” in Washington, according to court records.

At 12:42 a.m., Jan. 6, Florea referenced Warnock online and said, “Dead men can’t pass” laws, according to court records.

Later that day, after the storming of the U.S. Capitol had begun, Florea posted that he intended to go to Washington with a group of armed individuals who would be ready to engage in more violence, federal prosecutors said.

While the Capitol was under siege, federal prosecutors said, Florea posted: “It’s time to unleash some violence.”

Florea continued to post threatening comments that day, promising to be “armed and ready to deploy” to the Capitol with “guns cleaned loaded,” according to court records.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.