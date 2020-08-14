Man charged with murder 2 days after shooting in SE Atlanta

A man detained Wednesday while police investigated a fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta has been charged with murder.
Fashon Raquan Ramsey-Waldron, 23, of Atlanta, was charged Friday with felony murder after the shooting death of 33-year-old Quentin Sinclair McNeil, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Oak Knoll Circle just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said. McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene.
“At this time, it appears the decedent was involved in a physical altercation with another male before he was shot,” Brown said in an emailed statement. Atlanta police did not provide additional details about the altercation that led to the shooting.
