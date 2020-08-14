Man charged with murder 2 days after shooting in SE Atlanta

Fashon Raquan Ramsey-Waldron, 23, of Atlanta, was charged Friday with felony murder after the shooting death of 33-year-old Quentin Sinclair McNeil, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Explore 1 detained after fatal shooting in SE Atlanta

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Oak Knoll Circle just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said. McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene.