Man charged with murder 2 days after shooting in SE Atlanta

Fashon Raquan Ramsey-Waldron, 23, of Atlanta, was charged Friday with felony murder after the shooting death of 33-year-old Quentin Sinclair McNeil, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Crime & Public Safety | 8 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man detained Wednesday while police investigated a fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta has been charged with murder.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Oak Knoll Circle just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said. McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, it appears the decedent was involved in a physical altercation with another male before he was shot,” Brown said in an emailed statement. Atlanta police did not provide additional details about the altercation that led to the shooting.

