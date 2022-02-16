Luxury comes to town in North Druid Hills.337 luxury apartments, Bryn House will include more than half-a-million square feet of apartments, retail space and parking.where is it?, The development is on six acres off North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County near Briarcliff Road and I-85.Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University could lure tenants to the area, including those who are looking for upscale housing options near Brookhaven. .Bryn House will include 337 apartments, roughly 2,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and a 175,000-square-foot-parking deck. .A coffee shop and a wine bar will be among the first retail tenants. .Residents will also have luxury amenities such as an elevated resort amenity deck, a pool, multiple cabanas, grilling stations, a dog park, coffee lounge, clubroom and a fitness center.Developers estimate construction will be finished by spring 2023