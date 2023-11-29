Lots of young future farmers paying tribute today

Plains, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, is farming country.

Students from Future Farmers of America at Dooly County High School were invited to come today because former President Carter was a member. Beyond farming, the group focuses on personal growth and career success, says advisor Roger Teeple.

”It means a lot” to be here, Teeple said. “These are some students who do not get out ... They’re not the big athletes ... but they work with their hands. They learn to be leaders in the community.”