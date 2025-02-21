error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Look back at Atlanta United's 2024 season opener

MLS's biggest crowd brought the heat to the Atlanta United's 2024 season opener. Fans are gearing up for the 2025 season starting in February.

0:12
AJC |1 hour ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:45

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams have intensified their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. (Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo)

Placeholder Image
1:36

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs. (Footage: AJC)

Placeholder Image
1:57

Love is in the air: Couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

Couples can tie the knot for free every Friday at this Atlanta courthouse. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe

Placeholder Image
2:03

GOP-led states are adopting Elon Musk's DOGE. Georgia could be next

Credits: AJC / The White House / DOGE / Fox 5 / Fox News / NBC News / PBS NewsHour / C-SPAN / Fiscal Data / Getty / Politico / AP / Stateline / Lt. Gov. of GA

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:45

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams have intensified their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. (Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo)

Placeholder Image
1:36

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs. (Footage: AJC)

Placeholder Image
1:57

Love is in the air: Couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

Couples can tie the knot for free every Friday at this Atlanta courthouse. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe

Placeholder Image
2:03

GOP-led states are adopting Elon Musk's DOGE. Georgia could be next

Credits: AJC / The White House / DOGE / Fox 5 / Fox News / NBC News / PBS NewsHour / C-SPAN / Fiscal Data / Getty / Politico / AP / Stateline / Lt. Gov. of GA