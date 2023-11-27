Longtime friends share anecdotes of first lady

Longtime friends of the late Rosalynn Carter shared anecdotes about her during a 30-minute ceremony at the Carter Center.

John B. Hardman, who previously led the center, said Carter “related to villagers in Nepal and Mali as warmly as she did her neighbors in Plains.” He said Carter on trips would pick up babies as if they were her own and “beamed when she heard mothers say their babies were named Jimmy.”

He said she was cost-conscious, sewing buttons onto her husband’s shirts before trips, and loved to practice tai chi. She took time to meet regularly with the Center’s interns and volunteers, he said. Carter was also one of the Center’s best election monitors, according to Hardman, because she “recorded every detail.”