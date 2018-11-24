No. 5 Georgia defeats Georgia Tech; first home team to win since 2012

Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 45-21 Saturday afternoon in this year's Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate game in Athens.

The visiting team had won the previous five games in the series, but the Bulldogs snapped that trend with their victory at Sanford Stadium. They also ended the Yellow Jackets' 4-game winning streak.

We'll have complete highlights and reaction on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. after the Notre Dame-USC game.

Georgia's 45 points are the most it has scored in the rivalry since it won 51-7 in 2002.

The Bulldogs (11-1) will face Alabama next week in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia Tech (7-5) will learn if they are invited to a bowl game by Dec. 2.