Georgia weather: Which counties have recorded the most tornadoes?

Take a look at the map below, detailing NOAA's count of every tornado recorded in Georgia since 1950, and see how many twisters have hit the state to date. This map is updated whenever a confirmed tornado is recorded by the National Weather Service.

Tornado totals are fairly high in counties considered part of the greater metro Atlanta area. Cherokee and Hall, north of Atlanta, have each seen 25 tornadoes since 1950.

If you live in West and deep Southwest Georgia, you’re likely to experience a tornado at some point. But if you make your home in East Georgia, there’s much less reason to worry. Want to pretty much never see a tornado? Move to Taliaferro County, which has no recorded tornadoes (yet).

Another tornado hotbed? The Savannah area. 32 tornadoes have hit Chatham County since 1950.

HOW ARE TORNADOES RATED?

The National Weather Service rates tornadoes by the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF), named for the creator of the original Fujita Scale, Ted Fujita. Here are the EF ratings from lowest to highest: