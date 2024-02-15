LIVE: U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump meet at the Oval Office

Watch the live video below:
(AP) President Joe Biden — both Trump’s successor and predecessor — will welcome him to the Oval Office. It’s a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power, but also a ritual that Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.
MORE COVERAGE:
» Trump makes a victor’s return to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers
» Biden’s White House invitation to Trump continues a tradition Trump shunned in 2020
» Trump’s defense choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host’s experience
» POLITICALLY GEORGIA: How the Nikema Williams drama could play out among Georgia Democrats
» OPINION: MURPHY: How Joe Rogan became the Walter Cronkite of 2024
» Could Trump lower mortgage rates? What you need to know
» Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
» Donald Trump could look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Stay with AJC.com for updates.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC