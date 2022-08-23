ajc logo
Dickens issues statement on decision not to prosecute APD officers
Aug 23, 2022 4:13 PM
Atlanta councilman, friend of Rayshard Brooks disappointed by decision
Aug 23, 2022 4:10 PM
President of local police union says Rayshard Brooks decision is ‘great news’
Aug 23, 2022 4:07 PM
APD respects decision not to charge officers in Rayshard Brooks’ death
Aug 23, 2022 4:03 PM
Prosecutor says Rayshard Brooks’ killing was not ‘racially motivated’
Aug 23, 2022 4:03 PM
No charges for APD officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks
Aug 23, 2022 4:00 PM

In a statement following Tuesday’s decision, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said his heart goes out to the family of Rayshard Brooks, " a father whose absence will forever be felt by our community.”

“I respect the independent role that the special prosecutor played in this case,” he added, stopping short of saying whether he agreed with the decision not to prosecute the officers involved in the 2020 fatal shooting of Brooks.

“In Atlanta, we hold ourselves to the highest standards,” Dickens said. “We have listened and moved forward proactively with significant reforms. The department has reviewed its standard operating procedures and enhanced training on how to deescalate confrontations. We are continually investing in training to ensure our officers make up the most qualified and proficient force in the country.”

