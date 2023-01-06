News

LIVE: Rapper Quavo hosts summit against gun violence featuring VP Kamala Harris in Atlanta

Updated 50 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a conversation with Migos rapper Quavo at the Rocket Foundation Summit that is taking place on former Migos member Takeoff’s birthday, who was shot dead in 2022.

MORE COVERAGE:

» VP Harris to headline Juneteenth party during today’s Atlanta visit

» Recap of last week’s visit: At Atlanta stop, VP Harris again plays to the party’s base

» Atlanta showdown: Biden vs. Trump debate set for June 27

» Rules set for Biden and Trump presidential debate in Atlanta

» Will Black men in Georgia vote for Biden or stay home?

Credit: White House

Credit: White House

