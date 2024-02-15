LIVE: Outside NY court as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Live from outside court following the arrest of rapper Sean Combs, known as ‘Diddy’, in New York. The hip-hop mogul who has faced a stream of allegations by women accusing him of sexual assault, was arrested late Monday in New York after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.
