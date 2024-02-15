News
News

LIVE: Mayor Dickens delivers State of the City address

Watch the city of Atlanta’s livestream below of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken’s State of the City address:

MORE COVERAGE:

» What to expect from Mayor Dickens’ State of the City address

» Three years after taking office, Mayor Dickens sees a ‘stabilized’ city

Stay with AJC.com for updates.

AJC Watch Now

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

More Stories

Keep Reading

Mayor Andre Dickens, the 61st mayor of Atlanta, waves to guests during the 2024 State of the City address on Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

What to expect from Mayor Dickens’ State of the City address

Mayor Andre Dickens' State of the City address is Tuesday.

TORPY: Was Atlanta’s inspector general just too good at her job?

It’s a truism that you can’t fight City Hall. Even if that’s your job description.

New York governor won't remove NYC mayor, for now, but plans to increase oversight of City Hall

The Latest

Former Alpharetta Police officer David Garcia at his home in Roswell in Jan. 2025.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/AJC

A.M. ATL: Whistleblowing everywhere

Savannah Bananas’ ballpark, 99-year-old Grayson Stadium, gets face-lift

A.M. ATL: Back on the old grind

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers

The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

1h ago

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.