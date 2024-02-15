LIVE: Mayor Dickens delivers State of the City address

Watch the city of Atlanta’s livestream below of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken’s State of the City address:
MORE COVERAGE:
» What to expect from Mayor Dickens’ State of the City address
» Three years after taking office, Mayor Dickens sees a ‘stabilized’ city
Stay with AJC.com for updates.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
What to expect from Mayor Dickens’ State of the City address
Mayor Andre Dickens' State of the City address is Tuesday.
TORPY: Was Atlanta’s inspector general just too good at her job?
It’s a truism that you can’t fight City Hall. Even if that’s your job description.
Featured
Credit: Screenshot
White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers
The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.