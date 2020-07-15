BreakingNews
Fewer fatal wrecks over Memorial Day weekend this year
News

LIVE: Judge in Trump Georgia case holds first court hearing since Fani Willis disqualification decision

Updated 20 minutes ago

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

More coverage:

» Trump Georgia defendants push 2020 fraud claims as another election looms

» Ex-staffer details alleged retaliation by Fulton DA’s office

» Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump Georgia election case

» Trump judge McAfee wins full term on Fulton bench

» Complete coverage of the Georgia indictment against then-President Donald Trump and his allies

Stay with AJC.com for updates

ajc.com

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Atlanta’s Chase Oliver wins Libertarian nomination for president

Credit: Microsoft

Another sprawling data center campus is proposed south of Atlanta

Credit: Ariel Hart

Southern states could take hit if enhanced ACA subsidies aren’t renewed

Credit: Ariel Hart

Southern states could take hit if enhanced ACA subsidies aren’t renewed

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone
A.M. ATL: Finding hope after Acuña’s injury
Georgia’s first female appellate judge blazed trails on and off the bench
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo/Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters
SW Georgia farm one of first in U.S. to use new blueberry harvesting tech from...
Fashion, family, and faith on display at the King Family Hat Exhibit