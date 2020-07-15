BreakingNews
LIVE: Gwinnett County Republican due in court today for preliminary hearing in Georgia Trump case

State Rep. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, has pled not guilty to charges of racketeering, impersonating a public officer, forgery and other crimes

More coverage:

» Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment

» Trump Georgia defendants push 2020 fraud claims as another election looms

» Ex-staffer details alleged retaliation by Fulton DA’s office

» Georgia GOP spends more than $1.7M in legal fees linked to Trump court fight

» What to know about Georgia’s RICO law

» Complete coverage of the Georgia indictment against then-President Donald Trump and his allies

