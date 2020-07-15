BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp signs education bills into law
LIVE: Gov. Kemp signs education bills into law

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will be joined by state and local leaders at a bill signing ceremony.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Which bills from Georgia’s 2024 legislative session will affect schools?

» What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law?

» Opinion | Lt. Gov. Burt Jones: Georgia parents need more school choice options

» Kemp signs $500 million individual, corporate Georgia income tax cuts

