LIVE: Funeral procession for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade begins near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Updated 37 minutes ago

Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will be joined by state and local leaders at a bill signing ceremony.

Remembering Rico Wade:

» Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

» ‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade

» He was an original: An appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray

» Shanti Das on Rico Wade: ‘He was a visionary’

» In his words: Rico Wade and members of the Dungeon Family from a 2023 AJC film

» The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop

» Read and sign the guestbook for Rico Wade

Credit: AJC

2h ago

The Latest
Emory University faculty group to discuss concerns about protest response
28m ago
LIVE UPDATES: The latest on protests at metro Atlanta college campuses
33m ago
All protesters arrested at Emory granted bond
37m ago
