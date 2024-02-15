LIVE: Attorneys for Trump co-defendants attend hearings in Georgia election case

The hearings for Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti are set before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.
MORE COVERAGE:
» Trump Georgia defendants push 2020 fraud claims as another election looms
» Ex-staffer details alleged retaliation by Fulton DA’s office
» Fulton DA’s office files its own appeal in Trump Georgia election case
» Trump judge McAfee wins full term on Fulton bench
» Complete coverage of the Georgia indictment against then-President Donald Trump and his allies
Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Editors' Picks
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
The Latest