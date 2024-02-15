LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Dickens to lay out his agenda, priorities in State of the City Address

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is delivering the State of City Address to highlight his accomplishments and vision for the city in the next year.
MORE COVERAGE:
» AJC INTERVIEW | Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will run for reelection in 2025
» Beltline rail proponents press mayor for support
» Atlanta Mayor Dickens eyes regional growth in 2024
» Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens celebrates his ‘Year of the Youth’ initiative
» Mayor Dickens touts affordable housing gains
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Editors' Picks
Credit: Evan Vucci/AP
POLITICALLY GEORGIA
The Latest