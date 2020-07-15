Breaking: Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
News

LIVE: 6 new Georgia election rules challenged in court today

Updated 1 hour ago

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

An attempt to invalidate new Georgia election rules goes to court today, including an election night hand-count verification of the number of ballots cast.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Georgia’s new election rules are headed to court

» Georgia’s plan to count ballots by hand could slow election results but ensure accuracy

» Georgia Decides: AJC Voter Guide

» Early voting has begun and ends the Friday before Election Day

Stay with AJC.com for updates.

ajc.com

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s new election rules are headed to court
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State Election Board considers asking Georgia lawmakers for more voter challenge laws
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Election certification in Georgia is mandatory, judge says2h ago
The Latest
LIVE: 6 new Georgia election rules challenged in court today
‘It’s a random act of kindness’
A.M. ATL: Transit expansion optimism. No, really
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids