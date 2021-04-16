Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr. for $10 million

Liberty University has sued Jerry Falwell Jr. for $10 million, exacerbating the messy divorce between the Christian university and its former president whose family name has been synonymous with the university since its founding.
The suit filed Thursday alleges breach of contract and fiduciary duty. It claims Falwell withheld scandalous and potentially damaging information from Liberty’s board of trustees, while negotiating a generous new contract for himself in 2019 under false pretenses. Falwell also failed to disclose and address “his personal impairment by alcohol,” the suit alleges.
In August, Falwell claimed that he was being threatened with extortion by a man who had a yearslong sexual relationship with Falwell’s wife, Becki. The suit claims that by keeping the sexual entanglement and resulting “extortion” a secret, Falwell endangered and later damaged Liberty’s reputation. Instead of divulging the active threat to Liberty’s board, “Falwell Jr. chose personal protection,” the suit claims.
Credit: Emily Elconin
A spokesman for Liberty University, Scott Lamb, said the school had no comment on the suit. Falwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The university filed the suit on the same day that its board of trustees arrived in Lynchburg, Virginia, for its semiannual meeting, at which they are set to discuss the university’s future, including its search for a permanent leader. Jerry Prevo, a close associate of Falwell’s father and the former pastor of a large church in Alaska, has been serving as interim president since August.
The suit alleges that Falwell deceived the board’s executive committee into redesigning his contract to include a higher severance payout if he resigned for “good reason” or if Liberty terminated his contract without cause. Falwell claimed to the committee that this would serve as a “safety valve” for both him and the university if his full-throated support of former President Donald Trump proved damaging to the school’s reputation.
The real reason for negotiating the deal, the suit claims, was to protect against the possibility that Giancarlo Granda, the former pool attendant who had the affair with Becki Falwell, would publicly reveal his relationship with the family.
The suit against Falwell also criticizes what it characterizes as his broader failure to uphold the spiritual and moral responsibilities of his role as president of the Christian college founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., in 1971.