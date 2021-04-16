Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr. for $10 million

The university filed the suit on the same day that its board of trustees arrived in Lynchburg, Virginia, for its semiannual meeting, at which they are set to discuss the university’s future, including its search for a permanent leader. Jerry Prevo, a close associate of Falwell’s father and the former pastor of a large church in Alaska, has been serving as interim president since August.

The suit alleges that Falwell deceived the board’s executive committee into redesigning his contract to include a higher severance payout if he resigned for “good reason” or if Liberty terminated his contract without cause. Falwell claimed to the committee that this would serve as a “safety valve” for both him and the university if his full-throated support of former President Donald Trump proved damaging to the school’s reputation.

The real reason for negotiating the deal, the suit claims, was to protect against the possibility that Giancarlo Granda, the former pool attendant who had the affair with Becki Falwell, would publicly reveal his relationship with the family.

The suit against Falwell also criticizes what it characterizes as his broader failure to uphold the spiritual and moral responsibilities of his role as president of the Christian college founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., in 1971.